West Virginia bishop says predecessor’s apology inadequate

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston, West Virginia has said that a public apology from his predecessor, Bishop Michael Bransfield, was “self-serving and lacking in any recognition of, or contrition for, having actually offended people.” Bishop Bransfield—who was directed to apologize and make restitution after a Vatican inquiry found him guilty of financial and sexual misconduct—replied that he did not want to “do battle” with Bishop Brennan.

