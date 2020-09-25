Catholic World News

Pope criticized for ‘masculine’ title of new encyclical

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontiff will travel to Assisi on October 3 to sign Fratelli Tutti (Brothers All), an encyclical letter on fraternity and social friendship. A Vatican spokesman has defended the title as inclusive; a Vatican newspaper article also defended the title but suggested that it be translated in such a way that “all Christians, men and women, feel involved.”

