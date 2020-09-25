Catholic World News

Immigrants and refugees are ‘essential workers during COVID-19,’ bishop tells US House subcommittee

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Immigrants comprise 31% of U.S. agricultural employees,” Auxiliary Bishop Mario Dorsonville of Washington, chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, told the House Judiciary Committee’s Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship. “They risk their own safety to support their families and to ensure continuity in the nation’s food supply chains ... We urge Congress to include immigrant and refugee families in any future COVID-19 relief as well as be made eligible for past relief efforts.”

