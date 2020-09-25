Catholic World News

President Trump tells Catholic prayer breakfast ‘all children, born and unborn, have the right to life’

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Announcing an executive order, President Trump addressed the virtual National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, as did Attorney General William Barr (remarks), who received an award. Founded in 2004, the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast has nine lay board members.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

