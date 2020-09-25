Catholic World News

Kenya’s bishops speak out against reproductive health bill

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The bill, according to the report, redefines when life begins, limits the freedom of conscience of healthcare workers, and promotes eugenics by permitting the abortion of children with disabilities.

