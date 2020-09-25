Catholic World News

Caritas: Long-awaited EU Pact on Asylum and Migration falls short

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “the Pact’s top priorities seem to be deterrence, preventing migration to the EU, and intensifying cooperation with countries of origin,” said Caritas Europa, the Church’s humanitarian network in Europe. Caritas called on the EU to “radically change its course or to propose policies that would definitively prevent the creation of future, undignified migrant camps.”

