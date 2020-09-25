Catholic World News

Municipal approval granted for $10.2M Christian monument in England

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Each brick will recount a personal, specific way in which God has answered a prayer for people both now and in the past, offering a vast amount of experiences all explaining how God has come through for individuals in the midst of life’s storms,” according to the website of the Eternal Wall of Answered Prayer, which will cost £9.3m ($10.2 million).

