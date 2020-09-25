Catholic World News
‘We are on your side,’ leading EU cardinal tells climate strikers
September 25, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, made his remarks inviting the faithful to take part in the Season of Creation.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:46 AM ET USA
His video is so syrupy sweet that I think I am getting a toothache.