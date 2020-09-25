Catholic World News

‘We are on your side,’ leading EU cardinal tells climate strikers

September 25, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, made his remarks inviting the faithful to take part in the Season of Creation.

