‘The cleaning of the stables’: Cardinal Pell welcomes Cardinal Becciu’s resignation, thanks Pope Francis

September 25, 2020

Cardinal George Pell, who served as the prefect of the Vatican’s Secretariat for the Economy from 2014 to 2019, welcomed the resignation of Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu.

“The Holy Father was elected to clean up Vatican finances,” Cardinal Pell said in a statement sent to CWN. “He plays a long game and is to be thanked and congratulated on recent developments. I hope the cleaning of the stables continues in both the Vatican and Victoria.” [Victoria is the Australian state in which Cardinal Pell was convicted in 2018; two years later, the High Court of Australia overturned the conviction.]

