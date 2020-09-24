Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle cleared of Covid

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, who tested positive for Covid earlier this month, has recovered, the Filipino bishops’ conference has announced. Cardinal Tagle, the newly appointed prefect of the Congregation for Evangelization, had tested positive two weeks ago.

