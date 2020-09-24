Catholic World News

Trump issues order to protect born-alive abortion victims

September 24, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order requiring that babies who survive an attempted abortion be given appropriate medical treatment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

