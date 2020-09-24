Catholic World News

Macron decries ‘Islamic separatism,’ defends blasphemy

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Freedom in France, the president said at a naturalization ceremony, includes “the freedom to believe or not to believe. But this is inseparable from the freedom of expression up to the right to blasphemy.”

