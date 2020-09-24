Catholic World News

EU bishops urge action to protect asylum seekers

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “These people came to Europe for help, and we left them as refugees in camps,” said Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, following a fire at the Lésvos refugee camp (for whose victims the Pope has expressed solidarity). “It is a shame for Europe. What is on fire is not only the camp of Moria, but also the identity of Europe. We cannot claim Europe’s Christian roots if we leave people in despair.”

