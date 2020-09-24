Catholic World News

Knights of Holy Sepulchre give $3.5M in emergency aid to Holy Land

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem issued a statement on how it will use the aid.

