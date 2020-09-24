Catholic World News

China: still no ‘yes’ to Vatican agreement

September 24, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Asked by a Japanese reporter to comment on the extension of provisional Sino-Vatican agreement, the spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry said that the provisional agreement “has been working smoothly since it was reached two years ago” and did not comment on its potential extension.

