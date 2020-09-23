Catholic World News

Quebec places tight new restrictions on churches

September 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Herald

CWN Editor's Note: The government of Quebec has imposed strict new limits on churches, allowing for only 50 people to attend services—or 25 people in areas designated for special concern. Cardinal Gerald Lacroix said that he was “very surprised” by the new rules, and hoped they would be reconsidered. “It’s not fair,” he said.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!