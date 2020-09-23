Catholic World News

Pope Francis emphasizes importance of subsidiarity

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On August 5, Pope Francis began a series of Wednesday general audiences on the theme of healing the world. During his September 23 audience (video), the Pope said that a “lack of respect of the principle of subsidiarity has spread like a virus.”

