Irish monastery receives canonical visitation; founder resigns

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The visitors to Silverstream Priory said they were “very concerned about your current financial situation and the economic viability of the monastery”; the Irish bishops’ spokesman described the visitation as routine. According to the report, the founder, Prior Mark Daniel Kirby, has denied a sexual misconduct complaint made by a former monk and has resigned from his office for reasons of health. The visitation’s leader, Benedictine Abbot Brendan Coffey of Glenstal Abbey, is now the priory’s administrator.

