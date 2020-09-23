Catholic World News

Pelosi ‘misspoke’ about San Francisco Mass attendance, spokesman claims

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Speaker of the House had said that she attended Mass in a San Francisco church despite a city health order.

