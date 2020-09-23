Catholic World News

Poll shows Biden with 53%-41% lead among Catholics

September 23, 2020

» Continue to this story on ETWN News

CWN Editor's Note: The EWTN News/RealClear Opinion Research poll found that Trump led Biden by 61%-37% among those who attend Mass more than once a week. In addition, “while Hispanics who identify as Catholics overall support Biden by a margin of more than two to one (63% to 31%), among those who go to Mass at least weekly, more than four in 10 support Trump (43%), while Biden gets support from 54%.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!