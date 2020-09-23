Catholic World News

Pontifical council, World Council of Churches publish ‘Serving a Wounded World in Interreligious Solidarity’

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The 20-page document, dated August 27, begins, “What does it mean for Christians to love and serve our fellow human beings in a world in which the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted widespread suffering? At a time such as this, the World Council of Churches and the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue call upon the followers of Jesus Christ to love and serve our neighbors. We focus on the importance of doing so in solidarity also with those who profess and practice religions that are different from our own or consider themselves unaffiliated to any particular faith tradition.”

