Vatican Secretary of State pays tribute to UN on 75th anniversary

September 23, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The United Nations is not perfect and it has not always lived up to its name and ideals, and it has harmed itself whenever particular interests have triumphed over the common good,” Cardinal Pietro Parolin cautioned during the September 21 UN virtual meeting. Nonetheless, “the United Nations Organization, where the peoples of the world unite in dialogue and common action, is needed as much today as ever to respond to the undiminished hopes of the peoples of the world.”

