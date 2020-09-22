Catholic World News

British premier’s son baptized in Catholic cathedral

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had his 4-month-old son Wilfred baptized into the Catholic Church at a private ceremony held in Westminster Cathedral earlier this month. The prime minister himself was baptized as a Catholic, but later became an Anglican.

