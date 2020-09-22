Catholic World News

Colombian bishops decry assassinations

September 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops’ conference of Colombian has issued a statement lamenting a rash of massacres and assassinations. The bishops said that “the attacks against life and dignity are more atrocious each time, and have increasingly serious consequences for the whole nation.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!