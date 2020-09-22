Catholic World News

Rep. Pelosi says she attended Mass in San Francisco church, despite city health order

September 22, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: At the same time, the Speaker of the House criticized Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for speaking out against the city’s draconian directives against indoor worship: “With all due respect to my archbishop, I think we should follow science on this,” she said.

