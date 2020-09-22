Pope invites children with autism to thank God, intercede for others

Catholic World News

September 22, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On September 21, Pope Francis received children from the Sonnenschein Center for Autism in St. Pölten, Austria (German-language website).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!