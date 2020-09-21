Catholic World News

Changes loom at Vatican: many Curia leaders beyond retirement age

September 21, 2020

of the Roman Curia. But as the Church awaits that document, many of the prelates holding top positions at the Vatican remain in office beyond the normal retirement age of 75.

Vatican journalist Andrea Gagliarducci writes that a major turnover in top Vatican personnel, as well as a reorganization of offices, appears to be imminent.

Cardinal Robert Sarah, prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship, celebrated his 75th birthday. Pope Francis has confirmed him to remain in office until further notice.

Cardinal Beniamino Stella, prefect of the Congregation for Clergy, is 79.

Cardinal Giuseppe Versaldi, prefect of the Congregation for Catholic Education, is 77.

Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, is 76.

Cardinal Luis Ladaria, prefect of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, is 76.

Cardinal Leonardo Sandri, prefect of the Congregation for the Eastern Churches, is 75.

Cardinal Mauro Piacenza, head of the Apostolic Penitentiary, is 76.

Cardinal Giuseppe Bertello, president of the Vatican city-state governorate, will turn 78 this week.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi, president of the Pontifical Council for Culture, will turn 78 later in October.

Msgr. Pio Vito Pinto, dean of the Roman Rota, is 79.

