Question: why has African been spared the worst of epidemic

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Kenyan journalist Mathew Otieno, writing for Mercatornet, observes that Covid casualties in Africa have been nowhere near as dire as experts had predicted—for reasons that the same experts have difficulty explaining.

