New Mexico archdiocese ‘appalled’ by Catholic group’s invitation to Attorney General Barr

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Archdiocese of Santa Fe has issued a statement saying that Attorney General William Barr should not address the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast because of his support for the death penalty. The archdiocesan statement said that it was “appalled” that the group—“which is not an official Catholic organization”—had issued an invitation to an official whose stand was in conflict with Church teaching.

