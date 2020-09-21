Catholic World News

Pennsylvania Catholic Conference compares Trump, Biden on abortion, 10 other issues

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The common outcry, which is justly made on behalf of human rights —for example, the right to health, to home, to work, to family, to culture —is false and illusory if the right to life, the most basic and fundamental right and the condition for all other personal rights, is not defended with maximum determination,” the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference (whose board members are the state’s bishops) said at the top of its flyer. (The quotation is from the US bishops’ Forming Consciences for Faithful Citizenship.)

