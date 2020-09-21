Catholic World News

Archdiocese starts process to name Father Gabriel Richard a saint

September 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Detroit News

CWN Editor's Note: The French Sulpician priest (1767-1832) (historical marker) ministered in Detroit, was one of the first professors at the University of Michigan, and was the Michigan Territory’s delegate in the US Congress.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

