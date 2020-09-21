Catholic World News

Archbishop Cordileone: San Francisco Mass restrictions ‘mocking God’

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “For months I have pleaded with the city on your behalf, advocating for your need of the consolation of the Mass, and the consolation you derive from the practice of your faith and connection with your faith community. City Hall ignored us,” Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone preached on September 20 following outdoor Eucharistic processions. “It has become clear to me that they just don’t care about you.”

