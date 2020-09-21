Catholic World News

Leading EU cardinal open to women priests, rues Boris Johnson’s ‘dangerous’ populist tendencies

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, SJ, president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the EU, said of the British prime minister, “I don’t want to imply that Prime Minister Johnson is a populist, but his behavior has populist traits,” according to a Novena News translation. The prelate added that “such dangerous tendencies can be very damaging to the world order.”

