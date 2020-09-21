Catholic World News

St. Januarius’ blood liquifies in Naples

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: St. Januarius, who was martyred during the persecutions of Diocletian, is the patron saint of Naples. A vial of his blood, preserved by the faithful since the 4th century, regularly turns into liquid form on his feast day and sometimes on certain other days.

