Pope encourages Belgian Christian journalists to be sowers of hope

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Christians engaged in this field are called to put into effect, in a very concrete way, the Lord’s invitation to go out into the world and to proclaim the Gospel (Mk. 16:15),” Pope Francis said in a September 18 audience with the editors of the Belgian publication Tertio (Dutch-language website). “Because of his lofty professional conscience, the Christian journalist is required to offer a new witness in the world of communication without hiding the truth, nor manipulating information.”

