Medicines, vaccines should be available to world’s poorest, Pope says to pharmacists

September 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I repeat that it would be sad if, in providing the [Covid] vaccine, priority were given to the wealthiest, or if this vaccine became the property of this or that country, and was no longer for everyone,” Pope Francis said in a September 19 audience with Banco Farmaceutico (Italian website). “It must be universal, for all.”

