‘Everything is grace’: Pope reflects on God’s call and recompense

Catholic World News

September 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: During his September 20 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis discussed Matthew 20:1-16, the Gospel reading of the day.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!