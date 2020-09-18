Catholic World News

US Secretary of State prods Vatican on accord with Beijing

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Two years on, it’s clear that the Sino-Vatican agreement has not shielded Catholics from the Party’s depredations,” writes US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, in a column appearing on the First Things web site. Pompeo argues that the Holy See should show moral leadership by pressing Beijing to recognize religious liberty and other fundamental human rights.

