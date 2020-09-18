Catholic World News

Pause to evaluate catechetical programs, Quebec cardinal suggests

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gerald Lacroix of Quebec has suggested that parishes should “pause” to re-evaluate their catechetical efforts after the Covid lockdown. The cardinal said that the break in teaching caused by the lockdown is an opportunity to examine the programs, recognizing that “our methods and ways of doing things do not bear the fruits we expect.”

