Indian nun testifies in closed session of bishop’s rape trial

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Franco Mulakkal of Jalandhar, in the northern Indian state of Punjab (map), has stepped down from his duties during the criminal proceedings but remains the diocese’s bishop.

