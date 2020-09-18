Catholic World News

Some link nuncio’s transfer from India to alleged inaction against bishops on sexual abuse

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Giambattista Diquattro, 66, was apostolic nuncio to Panama (2005-08) and Bolivia (2008-17) before being named nuncio to India and Nepal in 2017. Pope Francis appointed him apostolic nuncio to Brazil on August 29; his transfer to the nation with the largest Catholic population suggests that the Pope has strong confidence in his work.

