$12M shrine dedicated in Canada

September 18, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Our Lady of the Rockies Shrine in Canmore, Alberta, is a new shrine of the Diocese of Calgary. The shrine, constructed at the cost of 16 million Canadian dollars ($12.1M US dollars), is “strategically placed at the crossroads of one of Canada’s premier tourist destinations,” according to the report.

