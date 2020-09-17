Catholic World News

Chinese ‘underground’ priest detained, pressed to join ‘official’ Church

September 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Father Liu Maochun, a priest of the “underground” Catholic Church, was seized by government officials and held for more than two weeks, while members of the Religious Affairs Bureau pressed him to acknowledge the authority of the government-recognized Patriotic Association. At least 20 other priests in the Mindong diocese where he serves are under the same pressure.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!