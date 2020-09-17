Catholic World News

Vatican workers report tensions, morale problems

September 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican journalist Edward Pentin finds low morale and high tension among employees of the Roman Curia. His article, based on interviews with unidentified Vatican workers, points to a conflict between powerful prelates, each protecting favored employees.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!