Catholic World News

Pope calls murdered priest a witness of charity

September 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: While serving breakfast to the needy, Father Roberto Malgesini, a priest of the Italian Diocese of Como, was stabbed to death by a homeless man.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!