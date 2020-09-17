Catholic World News

Kroger Company sued by EEOC for religious discrimination

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Kroger store in Arkansas “violated federal law when it fired two employees who asked for a religious accommodation to avoid wearing an emblem they believed contradicted their religious beliefs,” the EEOC said in a lawsuit. “The women believed the emblem endorsed LGBTQ values and that wearing it would violate their religious beliefs.”

