Archbishop Cordileone: ‘Believers are being singled out for uniquely punitive treatment’

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: With San Francisco restricting attendance at indoor worship to one person (and outdoor worship to 50), Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone announced three Eucharistic processions to “free the Mass.” He also wrote a Washington Post op-ed defending the right to worship.

