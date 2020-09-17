Catholic World News

Man jailed after destroying historic statue of Jesus at El Paso cathedral

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The “skin color of the statue was the wrong color,” the suspect said in an affidavit. “Jesus was Jewish and therefore should be a darker skin color.” Following the attack, which took place when the cathedral was open for private prayer, Bishop Marc Seitz said, “He certainly must be a person who is greatly disturbed to have attacked this peaceful place in our city and this image of the King of Peace.”

