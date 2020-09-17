Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin: A ‘person in good conscience’ could vote for Biden

September 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I think that a person in good conscience could vote for Mr. Biden,” Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark said on September 15. “I, frankly, in my own way of thinking have a more difficult time with the other option.”

