Chinese priest compares Vatican-Beijing accord, concordat with Hitler

September 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Chinese priest, writing for the AsiaNews service, voices his fears that the Vatican’s agreement with Beijing will prove to be a major diplomatic error, like the Vatican’s concordat with Germany in 1933. Although the accord was designed to ease pressures on Catholics in China, the Chinese priest reports that “the situation of the Church in China has got worse and worse after the agreement.”

